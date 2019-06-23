Translating vision into action

THOUGH PTI government has set a very ambitious revenue target of 5.5 trillion rupees for next fiscal year over which many segments of the society have not only expressed their surprise but also declared it unachievable, yet the way FBR is moving right now under the dynamic leadership of Shabbar Zaidi, the target appears not to be that much impossible. After all it is the will and determination that leads us to the success and Shabbar Zaidi, a man of ideas and innovation, has the ability and capability to translate this vision into a plan and eventually into action.

In fact it is the first time that the FBR really looks serious and vigorous to bring more people into the tax net which is the only way the country can stand on its own feet and end reliance on foreign assistance and loans. The initiative being taken by the FBR to achieve the target of broadening tax base are indeed very important and shows that it is on the right track. The other day, tax collection body introduced a separate portal for asset information and asked the general public to view details of assets registered under their Computerized National Identity Cards numbers. The access has been granted through a secured process of login against a password generated via registered mobile phones. Undoubtedly this development that has also been hailed by the businessmen will give a boost to ongoing asset declaration scheme and also help those people who are raising queries about their details with the FBR. The tax authorities around the world keep such information and make automated assessment on the basis of such details. Indeed it is very important to record and document every business transaction for a more transparent system of accountability and taxation. Therefore in our view, the launch of web portal is a timely move that will not only help in eliminating grey economy but also ensure direct contact of the people with the FBR and bolster their confidence on the tax collection body.

At the same time, we will also suggest the government to use this information of assets for adding new taxpayers while existing ones should be given relief. As a nation it is our responsibility to pay taxes honestly and we will also suggest the FBR Chairman to also move towards simplifying the process of filing returns. Most of the people especially the salaried class fail to file their tax returns because of complexity of the process. At least for regular tax payers and salaried class, the tax return form should be restricted to one page.