TransKarachi committed for excellence in Karachi BRT system

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Following an official announcement of the establishment of TransKarachi early this year, the company reiterates its strong commitment to transforming of travel in Karachi through the development of Karachi Breeze, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

TransKarachi highlighted that the development of Karachi Breeze is a top priority. Karachi Breeze is being designed and developed to international standards with a view to c-ordinate and manage all the BRT lines, once completed in tandem with all the relevant departments and stakeholders, both at provincial and national level.

The Board of Director (BOD) of TransKarachi consists of Professionals and Public spirited individuals committed to strictly adhere to transparency in all Company and related matter.

Mr. Tariq Ikram, Chairman BOD TransKarachi while speaking regarding the establishment of TransKarachi commented: “We are happy to announce the incorporation of TransKarachi. The BRT is a high-quality bus-based mass transit system able to move large numbers of people from their starting point to their destination, reliably, efficiently, comfortably and affordably. Its dedicated lines mean buses don’t get mixed up with the rest of the traffic thus can move faster. Once fully operational and under the management of TransKarachi, Karachi Breeze will transform travel in Karachi”.

Mr. Justice (R) Shaiq Usmani, Member of BOD and Honorary Interim CEO of TransKarachi, while commenting on the system’s name “Karachi Breeze”, said “The concept behind the name comes from the ease and comfort that prevailing Karachi Breeze affords to the average citizen of this city”. “Similarly”, he said, “BRT will provide the same ease to general public for their daily commuting. He said Karachi Breeze will enable commuters to ‘breeze’ past congestion and provide comfortable and reliable transport services. Once completed, Karachi Breeze will provide a Pollution free, comprehensive and integrated network of BRT corridors to the city’s residents, which can transport millions of people every day and will change the entire character of the city”.

