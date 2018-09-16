Transgender woes

Transgender community has long been running short on their birth-rights owing to our typical attitude towards them. In fact, I would add, if stereotypes could take human shape they would perhaps look like a transgender. An ideal state is like mother; showing no discrimination in the treatment of its offspring s-namely citizens. Back here, far from being ideal, the state is anything but even handed. It cherry picks certain divisions from society and grants them rights. Then the state opts for its “less favourites” and concedes some of the rights to them. It has been the case with transgender.

However, it is laudable that Chief Justice of Pakistan has sought two transgender in the Supreme Court for employment. To a certain extent this act might have a trickledown effect but remember we have about over half a million transgender in our country. While these once in a while announcements are certainly encouraging but with this snail-pace it will take us decades to bring them into mainstream. Consistency is key here if we are to fetch the community out of seclusion. To make them socially more acceptable, we have to engage with them frequently and their availability at work places can do wonders in this regard. We are too busy cursing them, not realising that they can actually be turned into our capital.

VASDEV

Tharparkar, Sindh

