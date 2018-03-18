Transgender in Pakistan

Allah has created the world for all and we humans made discrimination based on caste, creed and even on Transgender. Transgender reflects a group of people who earn the least amount of respect and rights in Pakistan. Due to their controversial nature the subject of transgender rights in Pakistan is not even discussed in the circles that matter. However, most of the people even do not consider them as part of their society, as they have to face massive amount of rejections and disrespectful behaviour.

They are all considered as the third world party in the country, even the educated ones are not able to get jobs. They are outcast. I often think is this their fault that Allah has made them like this or our society is responsible for their status. As a citizen what is our responsibility towards our society to remain silent and see the cruelty or to take a step and do something about it. If I am not able to do something big then a little message that can spread awareness. May be out of thousands at least one when talk to these people will keep their attitude respectful.

ERUJ IMAD

Karachi

Related