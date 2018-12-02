Transgender community has equal right of access to basic healthcare facilities: Aamir

Country’s first transgender ward inaugurated at PIMS

Staff Reporter

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Saturday inaugurated the first transgender ward of the country with three other wards at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that transgender community had equal right of access to basic health care facilities. He said that all necessary medical facilities would be available at this transgender ward while more such wards would be established in other parts of the country.

The minister said the welfare of transgender was a top priority of the government by ensuring provision of free of cost medical facility for them at public hospitals.

He said the ministry has started restructuring of different health facilities and institutions to ensure provision of standard health services to the country people. He added with infrastructure up gradation in health sector under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, visible improvements were made in public hospitals.

The minister said the government had been working on construction of four new hospitals at federal level to reduce the patients’ burden on existing hospitals. He said the government would provide health card facility to a large number of deserving people in first phase while it has also increased the health card limit.

Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari expressed her gratitude to the Minister for National Health Services for allocating space in PIMS for transgender patients. She paid special thanks for his immediate reply for the request for the allocation of place and health facilities for the transgender.

She said the allocation of first ever ward in PIMS was much needed for transgender community and would help end serious widespread ignorance, insensitivity and discrimination attitude of the healthcare, she expressed. Most of the transgender community members, she said feel uncomfortable in discussing their status with healthcare providers. The trans-community due to discrimination of their basic right to access to healthcare facilities are practicing self- treatment and self-prescriptions in the community, she added.

Earlier, Minister for National Health Services visited different sections of the hospital along with the Minister for Human Rights and appreciated the efforts of hospital administration for improving facilities for patients.

