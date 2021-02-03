Transgender allowed to appear in PPSC exams

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed a transgender to appear in Punjab Public Service Commission exam, which is held to fill the vacant seats in the provincial civil services and management services.

Justice Faisal Zaman Khan issued the ruling while hearing a petition against non-allocation of quota for the transgender community.

The court directed transgender person Faizullah to again apply for the lecturer vacancy announced by the PPSC. The order for re-submitting the applicant was given in the light of statement given by a section officer of HEC.

During the heard, the court inquired PPSC lawyer why Faizullah’s application was not entertained. To which, he replied that the PPSC will have no reservation if the candidate is allowed by the HEC.

HEC officer remarked that they have no objection, adding that the application for the job was being accepted as a woman candidate.

Faizullah informed court that an application for the post of Urdu lecturer was submitted but it was refused for being a transgender person.

PPSC replied that only male and female candidates could apply for the post, adding that there are no directives for recruiting transgender.

The petitioner termed it a discrimination being meted out to the transgender community, adding that it is also tantamount to depriving a citizen of basic rights.

The transgender pleaded the court to declare the policy of the PPSC illegal and unconstitutional.