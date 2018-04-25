In today’s world individuals are judged in a split second by their ethnicity, religion, shallow appearance and foundation. Individuals likewise judge babies from the moment they are conceived. Loved ones of another conceived mom race to get sexual orientation well disposed endowments. On the basis that they could decide whether a kid will get blue toy autos, while a baby girl will long for Barbie dolls. Amusingly, being marked is once in a while wanted, yet putting a mark on babies is socially worthy. It’s reasonable to think for an infant since they are not developed enough to go settle on conscious choices freely. Be that as it may, not every person is the same. Independence is developing and the individuals who were their own individuals are not for these marks.

On April 14, 2018 I met Ali Honey coincidently who belongs to the community of transgender. In regards to my article I had a short interview with him about his life as a transgender in our unkind society. A question-answer session followed which covers that his age is 35, he was born in Islamabad, he did his matriculation from Islamabad and his life got worst when the so-called normal people of our society got to know about his being different gender. His complains were covering a really long list about the society we call of humans, but still the way he showed his gratitude about the will of Allah was beyond any indigenous. His appeal was the demand of respect as a complete human being, a sigh from being harassed and from being brutally disowned by their own people whether it’s the time to stand up with them to get their nationality as a respectful citizen or to accompany them to the hospitals at their last. It all comes under humanity, Preach humanity!

ROHMA MAKSHAM

Islamabad

