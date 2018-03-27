Transforming Pakistan’s payment landscape thru innovation

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pioneering and cost-effective payments solutions from Mastercard are fostering an emergent cashless ecosystem in the country

Pakistan’s financial landscape has witnessed a transformation in recent years. The country has enjoyed a sustained period of economic growth, recording a 5.3% increase in GDP during fiscal year 2016-17, its middle class is experiencing rapid growth and consumer confidence is soaring. Despite these encouraging developments, Pakistan remains a largely cash-dependent society, which means that consumers and businesses often miss out on the convenience, safety and speed of electronic payments.

While cash is still the most common mode of payment, a new generation of start-ups and entrepreneurs are recognizing the advantages of digital payment solutions and integrating them into their business models. With more than 52% of Pakistan’s citizens under the age of 25, this young population’s appetite for innovation is giving rise to a thriving ecosystem of entrepreneurship, and pioneering technology from Mastercard is supporting its growth.

Mastercard has been operating in Pakistan for more than three decades. During this time the company has established strong business relationships with leading financial institutions, who recognize the fundamental role technological innovations play in meeting the evolving needs of their customers.

Mastercard is delivering the solutions required to successfully embrace and integrate these advancements across every layer of their business models.

One such solution is Masterpass QR, the country’s first interoperable digital payment service. This groundbreaking technology by Mastercard allows consumers to use their mobile banking app to pay for in-store purchases, bill payments and online transactions.

The easily deployable technology also makes cashless transactions a viable option for smaller businesses, who now have an alternative to the significant costs associated with accepting traditional card payments as they aim to reach more customer. This creates a more level playing field for start-ups, whilst also helping to attract a new generation of tech-savvy consumers.