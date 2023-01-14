Transformers, electric poles provided to villages of Lower S Waziristan

Adam Khan Wazir Wana

On behalf of MPA PK 114 Naseer Ullah Wazir 53 transformers and 106 poles were provided on the basis of needs and referred to the people of the concerned villages in Lower South Waziristan keeping in view the needs of the people in his constituency. On this occasion, local leaders of PTI, former Finance Secretary Bakht Nawaz and former Labour Wing President Haroon Wazir thanked the MPA and told the media that these transformers and poles were distributed to the people from the personal funds of MPA Naseerullah Wazir Distributed.

They said that we have distributed transformers and poles keeping in mind the requirements and transparency.