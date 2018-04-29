We, the residents of Iqbal Town, want to drawn the kind attention of Chairman WAPDA Lahore that 100 KVA the defective expired transformer of Iqbal Town Rawalpindi is often always bursted with a dreadful sound now and then since 2004 and electricity supply always remains OFF for many many hours.

We request to Chairman WAPDA to kindly replace this most defective time-expired Transformer immediately just before forthcoming holy month of RAMZAN ul MUBARIK so that the tax payers elite residents of Iqbal Town should not face such unpleasant situation in future, especially in Ramzan.

RAJA GHAZANFAR ALI KHAN ADOWALIYA

Rawalpindi

Related