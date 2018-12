Staff Reporter

Lahore

At least five people received burn injuries when a transformer exploded here in Lahore Park near Raiwind on Sunday. Rescue sources said that five were sitting having breakfast at breakfast-point established under the transformer when the explosion occurred.

Five people were scorched due to the blazing oil of the transformer which burst after it exploded. The scorched people were shifted to a local hospital for treatment where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

