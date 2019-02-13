Transformation of society from bureaucracy to democracy urged

The release of funds to the provinces under NFC awards should be linked by implementation of article 140 of the constitution of Pakistan. The transfer of benefits of provincial autonomy to local governments is the essence of eighteenth constitutional amendment which was not followed by the provincial governments in letter and spirit. This was stated by the convener of the “Association For Future Concern” while addressing an Appraisal arranged by the Association to analyze the 18th constitution amendment in respect of Local Government institution in the country. Muhammad Siddiq Baloch Advocate, Shahid Hussain Khan, Zulfiqar Haider and Qari Muhammad Idress Khan also expressed their views on the occasion. In his key-note address, Mehfooz Un Nabi Khan said that the provincial autonomy is presently enjoyed by the provincial cabinet or secretariat. In such circumstances, provincial bureaucracy is the main beneficiary of the autonomy.

The fruits of autonomy must be transferred to “Muhallas & Goths” in urban and rural areas. This objective can only be achieved through a potent institution of local government so that transformation of society from bureaucracy to democracy may be possible. This objective can be achieved by strengthening the system of local self-government. Unfortunately, the organ of elected local bodies remained inoperative for several years in the past.

He further said that at least fifty percent of the sales tax collected by the provincial government on services should also be spent in that particular area from where tax is collected. It should be spent by the local government of such areas i.e KMC or LMC in Karachi and Lahore whereas by DMCs in rest of the Districts in the province.

He referred the provision of eighteenth amendment which has authorized provinces to retain a specific quantum of minerals resources explored from that particular province. This principle applies on the distribution of sales tax in the provinces for the sake of justice and fair play.

