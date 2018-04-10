Transfer, posting of judges

Staff Reporter

The Chief Justice and the Judges of the High Court of Sindh have transferred Mushtaq Ahmed Kalwar District and Sessions Judge, waiting for posting and posted him as District & Sessions Judge Tharparkar @ Mithi, against the post lying vacant, with immediate effect, in the public interest.

According to a notification, following Civil Judges and Judicial Magistrates have been transferred with immediate effect in the public interest as Abdul Faheem is transferred from Family Judge Sukkur to Civil Judge & Judicial Magistrate –II Sukkur vice Ms Sana Abbas Dashti transferred.