Transfer of rape, murder case of minor girl outside Kathua demanded

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Coordination Committee (JKCC), an association of trade, tourism and civil society organizations and victim Bakarwal community have urged the puppet authorities to transfer Kathua rape outside Jammu region.

The JKCC members in a meeting expressed concern over the strike observed by the people of three districts of Jammu, Kathua and Samba to support the culprits involved in gruesome act.

The JKCC castigated the Jammu and Kathua Bar Associations for their murky role in the investigation of the gruesome rape and murder of an 8-year-old innocent girl child. “Blocking the Crime Branch team from submitting the charge-sheet in Kathua court and subsequent strike call given by Jammu Bar to protect the rapists and murderers has brought a collective shame to citizens of Jammu,” observed the JKCC members.

“The inflammatory statements and speeches made by Jammu Bar president and some others tantamount to inciting of violence for which they need to be booked under PSA and put behind the bars,” observed the members.

Expressing satisfaction over the sacking of two ministers for their role and attempted support to save the culprits, the JKCC also demanded a probe in their role in complicity in the land mafia in Kathua and Samba.

Meanwhile, Gujjar & Bakarwal community demanded transfer of Kathua rape and murder case, saying that some elements were trying to sabotage the due process. They also demanded two former BJP ministers Chowdhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga be disqualified from politics for life for their support to the accused in the case.

The community members said this during a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar. The protest was held under the banner ‘Gujjar Bakarwal Youth Conference’ in collaboration with civil society for justice and development.—KMS