Transfer of cases against Sharifs: IHC seeks reply from NAB till July 30

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday has sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till July 30 over an issue of transferring Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments references to another court.

According to details, the court has rejected the plea seeking delay in the hearings of references till general elections.

Earlier today, accountability court judge Justice Mohammad Bashir told the ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer that his petitions seeking transfer of cases to another court were forwarded to IHC for decision. NAB judge also assured media coverage of Sharif family’s jail trial.

On the other hand, IHC has also issued notice to NAB and summoned record of Avenfield case over the appeals of Sharif family challenging their conviction by the accountability court.

Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer argued that Calibri font was termed fake in the verdict while Robert Readley had admitted that the font was available before 20016. He went on to say that the interview CDs were submitted in the court but were not heard completely by the judges.

It is to be mentioned here that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar were convicted and sentenced to prison in absentia for ten years, seven years and one year respectively, in Avenfield verdict that is likely to further disrupt an already chaotic campaign for national elections this month.

Maryam Nawaz and Captain (r) Safdar, who were candidates for the forthcoming general elections were also disqualified from contesting elections for 10 years each.

The sentence and a fine of 8 million pounds, or $10.6 million, came almost a year after Supreme Court removed Sharif from office and less than five months after the court barred him from holding office for life.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted under section 9(a)(5) of the NAB ordinance. The case stemmed from the Panama Papers leak that disclosed expensive and undeclared property owned by the Sharif family in London.

Share on: WhatsApp