Transfer of ballot papers for Azerbaijan presidential elections completed

Azerbaijan has completing the transfer of ballot papers from district election commissions to precinct ones as part of preparation for the presidential election scheduled for April 11.

In line with the calendar plan for the main actions and events for the preparation and conduct of the presidential election, the ballot papers were to be be submitted at least four days before the voting day.

Meanwhile, eight candidates have been registered to participate in the presidential election. A total of 5,641 polling stations in 125 electoral districts will operate during the elections.

Chairman of the Party of Democratic Reforms Asim Mollazade told

2018.az. that they would be witnessing free and fair elections on April 11.

“Pre-election environment reflects democratic principles,” member of the Azerbaijani parliament`s committee on international relations and inter-parliamentary ties, chairman of the Party of Democratic Reforms Asim Mollazade said.

He noted that the political parties and candidates involved in the election may freely convey their platforms to the public.

“Those who are not involved in the elections were also provided with the opportunity to freely express their views. This means the protection of democratic principles adopted by the international community. The pre-election process is normally underway in Azerbaijan. No violations have been registered, and there is no dissatisfaction among those participating in the election. I think that we will be witnessing free and fair elections on April 11,” Asim Mollazade added.

Meanwhile, Head of the Executive Office of the Congress of World Azerbaijanis, Deputy Chairman of the International Diaspora Centre Samir Adigozalli told sechki-2018.az: “Azerbaijan has achieved great success in the election field.”

“Azerbaijan is keeping pace with European countries in conduct of elections. The world community shows great interest in Azerbaijan and keeps the upcoming presidential election in the spotlight. In addition, all necessary conditions have been created for international observation missions,” he said.

“I believe that the Azerbaijani people would demonstrate high turnount during the presidential election,” Adigozalli stressed.

“The presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan means the beginning of a new era for my historic homeland,” deputy chairman of the Assembly of People’s of Kazakhstan, head of the Association of Kazakh Azerbaijanis, Doctor of technical sciences Abulfaz Khamedov has told Sechki-2018.az.

“Azerbaijanis have an important role in the development of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations, as well as public and political, economic, cultural and social life of the country. More than 200,000 of our compatriots living in friendly and brotherly Kazakhstan have always been happy to welcome ongoing development processes in Azerbaijan, in our historical homeland, and contributed to the development of bilateral relations,” Khamedov said.

“As a transparent election system meeting international standards has been established in Azerbaijan, we believe that a fair election in line with world standards would be held in the country,” he said.

Abulfaz Khamedov described the April 11 election as a next step in the life of the independent Azerbaijani state to move ahead. Abulfaz Khamedov wished Azerbaijan success in the forthcoming elections.