Transactions of Rs74.4m made from mysterious bank account

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

Another case of mysterious bank activity emerged on Saturday as transactions of millions were found to have been made from the account of a resident of Sialkot. Muzakkir Hussain had gone to open an account in a private bank when it was revealed there was another account open under his name in Lahore.

According to the 75-page-long statement obtained from the bank, transactions of Rs74.4 million were made from his account that also received hefty sums from Karachi and Swat. The bank has released a letter verifying the incorrect use of the account. Hussain has admitted his suspicions that his account might have been used for terrorist activities.

A series of mysterious deposits such as this have surfaced in recent days, as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) continues its probe in a high-profile money laundering case involving fictitious ‘benami’ bank accounts. On October 10, Sarwat Zehra, a resident of Karachi’s Korangi area found that millions were deposited in her bank account when the Federal Board of Revenue issued a tax notice to her.

Earlier, the FIA found an account in a private bank in Karachi which contained Rs173 million belonged to an unemployed youth, Asad Ali, from Jhang. In another case, a mysterious bank deposit made an unsuspecting man from Hyderabad an overnight millionaire. Pardeep Kumar, a driver by profession, was stunned to find Rs49,954,432 listed on his ATM slip when he withdrew his salary on October 8.

The agency traced a trade account of a student from Larkana with millions of rupees, a week after it found Rs2 billion in a food vendor’s bank account.

It was reported earlier that Ms Sarwat Zehra, a resident of Karachi’s Korangi area and employee of the health department, found that millions were deposited in her bank account when the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a tax notice to her. Zehra’s son, Daniyal Haider, while speaking to Geo News said, ‘As per FBR, a bank account was opened in her name in a private bank in Federal B Area and a transaction was made by a chemical company.’

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cyber-crime circle has summoned the woman for questioning. A series of mysterious deposits such as this have surfaced in recent days, as the FIA continues its probe in a high-profile money laundering case involving fictitious ‘benami’ bank accounts.

