Trans-Karachi Company for Bus Rapid Transit System approved

Special Correspondent

In an effort to manage the operation and maintenance of the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit System, the Sindh Mass Transit Authority Board held its second meeting on Wednesday at the Sindh’s Secretariat Services General Administration & Coordination Department.

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman SMTA Board, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister Transport and Mass Transit Department, Government of Sindh.

The meeting was also attended by other members of the Board included, Saeed Ahmad Awan, Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Department, Waseem Akhtar, Mayor Karachi and Mayor Hyderabad and representatives of the Asian Development Bank.

In his welcome remarks, Nasir Hussain Shah extended his gratitude to all the participants including representatives of the Asian Development Bank which was followed by remarks of the Secretary Transport and Mass Transit Department.

Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Hanif Muhammad Mirchiwala presented the minutes of the 1st meeting of SMTA Board for ratification and approval of the members which were unanimously approved. The SMTA Board also approved the establishment of the Trans Karachi Company and inclusion of the Mayor Karachi as the member of the Board of the Company. However, the ADB representative informed that as per the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Chairman of the Company shall be an independent member.

While responding to Mayor Hyderabad for any planned BRT project for Hyderabad, the Minister Transport and Mass Transit Department said that a Master Plan has yet to be developed for both Hyderabad and Sukkur.