The annual observance of Ashura, the tenth of Muharram, is a deeply significant event for millions of Muslims worldwide. It serves as a solemn reminder of the timeless values of justice, righteousness, and resistance against oppression, exemplified by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala. However in the past unfortunately, we have seen instances of how this sacred occasion was sometimes marred by violence in certain areas of the country, tarnishing the essence of this profound commemoration.

It is a matter of great satisfaction that this year’s Ashura was marked by serenity and tranquillity. It is a reflection of our society’s maturity and willingness to prioritise peace and understanding over violence and discord. The credit of this goes to our religious scholars who through their sermons promoted the message of peace and sectarian harmony. While embracing the true spirit of Ashura, an ambience of peaceful expressions of grief and remembrance was seen this time which indeed needs to be taken forward in rest of the months as well to effectively deal with the issues of intolerance and extremism. Ashura reminds us that Islam is a religion of peace, love, compassion and it encourages us to emulate the noble teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) by standing against injustice and oppression through peaceful means. It is for our religious scholars to continue to play their positive role by highlighting the true spirit of Ashura and teachings of Islam. As we bade farewell to Ashura, let us carry forward the lessons it imparts into our lives. We should strive for unity and harmony, irrespective of our differences, for it is in unity that we find strength and resilience. We must always remember that together, we can overcome challenges to build a better and harmonious nation.