Tral shuts on third consecutive day today

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed for the third consecutive day, today, in Tral area of Pulwama district against the killing of three youth by Indian troops.

All shops, business establishments, government and private offices are closed while transport is off the road.

Three youth including Fardeen Ahmed Khandey and Manzoor Ahmed Baba were killed during an attack on a camp of Indian Central Reserve Police Force at Lethpora in Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Monday.

Scores of people including pro-freedom leaders from different areas continue to visit the martyrs’ families in Drubgam and Tral areas of the district, today.—KMS