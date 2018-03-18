Tral, Awantipora shut to mourn killing of youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in Tral and Awantipora areas of Pulwama district, today, to mourn the killing of two youth by Indian troops.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth, Rasiq Nabi Butt of Nowdal Tral and Shabbir Ahmad Dar of Aghanzipora Awantipora during a violent crackdown operation in Balhama-Khonmoh area of Srinagar on Thursday night. All shops, business establishments and government and private offices are closed in Tral and Awantipora areas while transport is off the road.—KMS