Trains’ suspension comes into effect

The suspension of train operation in the country due to coronavirus outbreak came into effect at Tuesday midnight as last train left Karachi Cantt Station for Lahore.

This was the last special train from Karachi to Lahore due to countrywide lockdown imposed in the country to stem the spread of coronavirus. Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid had earlier announced the suspension of train operation in country from midnight on Tuesday.

The passengers faced severe problems as a large number of people are traveling on the train. On the other hand, no safety measures were taken for the passengers on the train. The train operation will remain suspended in the country due to coronavirus outbreak till March 31.–Staff Reporter