Trains punctuality improved by 108pc

Islamabad

With the concerted efforts of Pakistan Railways the punctuality of trains has improved which now increased to 77 percent from only 37 percent in last year of the previous government With the punctuality of trains and other steps taken by the government, around 20 million passengers have been added in last four years which is evidence as big achievement of the department, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said in 2012-13, only 92 passengers and eight freight trains were running on system with pathetic condition but now over 100 passengers and around 55 freight trains are running on the system, he added.

During the tenure of previous regime, there were only eight freight trains were operated while as many as 466 locomotives were in operation, he added. To a question about the oil reserves, he said there was fuel reserve of only one day in the past and now it had been increased to reserves sufficient for 16 days keeping an eye on prices of oil in the international market ensuring maximum saving in using oil through purchases.

The official said that Pakistan Railways is operating freight trains, carrying coal and can meet the requirement of all the power plants being operated on coal. He said that more than five trains are being operated to ensure supply of coal to the power plants. The Railways had developed the capacity to meet additional demand for coal for power plants at Jamshoro also.—APP