Training workshop on testing indigenous hydroponics model

Rawalpindi

A 15 days training workshop on hydroponics agriculture under the project titled ‘Testing Indigenous Hydroponics Model for Vegetable Growing’ in collaboration with Agriculture Development Bank of Pakistan commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday.

PMAS-AAUR, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad was the chief guest at the inaugural session which was also attended by deans, directors, faculty members and farmers. More than 30 farmers from Punjab province and other provinces of the country will get training on hydroponics technology under the training session. This is 6th training session out of eight, under which total 200 farmers would be imparted training on hydroponics technology.

Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad said, hydroponics system, in which cultivation is done by feed and water under a specific process by controlling climate into favorable conditions, surely would lead the agriculture sector towards development and fruitful directions. The system is a safe, nutritious way to produce delicious and high quality vegetables and fruits in a healthy environment by adopting the tremendous technology with capability to produce agro products up to 40 times and 100 times economical than Europian model.

He underlined the need to create awareness among the farming community at domestic levels and implementation of technology in across the country.

The VC said, the university is committed to achieve the objective by sharing innovative ideas and experiences with agricultural community.—APP