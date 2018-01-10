Training workshop on preparation and evaluation of PC-1 held

Staff Reporter

On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Captain retired Arif Nawaz Khan one day training workshop was held by strategic planning unit for preparation and evaluation of PC-1 in committee room at Central Police Office Lahore. Muhammad Asif Ex-Chief monitoring, planning & development department, Govt. of the Punjab participated as a Trainer and briefed participants about developmental schemes for preparation of PC-1 in different informative sessions.

Except staff of different branches of CPO Addl IG CTD, DIG Telecommunication & Welfare, AIG Logistics, Finance, Monitoring, admin, Security, Legal, HRC, SSP (admin Lahore) and SSP Mujahid and Dolphin especially participated in this workshop. The main objective of workshop was to remove problems in way preparation of PC-1 and to train the staff to cope with challenges so that PC-1 may be completed following the devised instructions of Planning & Development department.

The resource person of workshop gave answers to questions asked by participants regarding all subjects of PC-1 documents. He also provided comprehensive guidance by presenting case studies. In the end of workshop Addl IG welfare & finance Muhammad Tahir thanked the Trainer Muhammad Asif and said that major aim of this one day workshop is to enhance efficiency of officers in different branches and these workshops and refresher courses will be continued in future as well.