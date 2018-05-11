Training workshop on use of Zinc, low Osmolarity

Workshops for Training of Master Trainers on use of Zinc and Low Osmolarity ORS were organised in Karachi and Hyderabad by Nutrition International on May 8 and 10, respectively.

The workshops are being conducted in Sindh for training master trainers (TOT) consisting of Pediatricians, District Coordinators LHW programme and Medical Officers Health Department nominated by their respective departments, said a statement here on Thursday.

The Sindh health department and LHW Programme Sindh in collaboration with Nutrition International (NI) is implementing a programme on use of Zinc and Low Osmolarity ORS (LO ORS) for the treatment of Diarrhea in Sindh.

The programme’s main components are capacity building of master trainers and health force, disseminating short messages on mobile phones and media workshop etc.

The first batch of the master trainers were trained in Sukkur last month and second batch was trained on May 8 in Karachi while the third training session conducted in Hyderabad.—.APP

