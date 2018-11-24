Staff Reporter

Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) has organized training workshop on ‘Tunnel Farming in Pakistan’.

The aim of workshop was capacity building of our farming community, improve the production per acre and meet the market demands, supply of healthy vegetables around the year and application of modern practices to resolve the issues in tunnel farming.

This workshop was for progressive farmers, entrepreneurs and those seeking to rise their per acre farm income.

Director IAGS Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, CEO, Green Circle Sajid Iqbal Sandhu, Dr Nasir Subhani.

