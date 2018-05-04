Staff Reporter

Speakers emphasized on the importance of commercial dairy farming and said that livestock sector plays a key role in National economy with fair share of 11.1% in national GDP while Pakistan’s ranked 5th in highest milk producing countries in the world.

They stated these views at the inaugural session of two days 1st National Training workshop on Commercial Dairy Farming at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

The workshop was organized by the department of Livestock Production and Management in collaboration with National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), with an aims to enhance participants’ practical knowledge/skills about modern techniques of dairy farm management, potential market growth & capacity buildings of local farmers with special emphasis on breeding, health and feed quality management.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza was the chief guest while NRSP, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr. Malik Fateh Khan was the guest of honor.

More than 50 commercial farmers, farm managers, faculty, postgraduate students and especially women who are mainly involved in management operation of dairy animals in rural life attended the workshop. Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza said that the people of rural area are dependent on livestock and it is still the main source of livelihood for the poor community.