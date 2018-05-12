Training workshop for parents, teachers held

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

One day training workshop for parents and teachers titled ‘Surf Safely to Save the Generation—A Social Networking Practices Programme for Youth aged 16 onwards through Parents and Teachers’ was held at Allama Iqbal Auditorium, Faisal Masjid Campus, IIUI on Friday. The workshop was organised by Ministry of Science & Technology, IIUI Schools and Institute of professional development (IPD) and IIUI.

The aim of workshop was to create awareness and engage students by stimulating teachers and parents about surfing the web safely for Anti-radicalization program. The workshop was also aimed at creating awareness about the usage of safe Internet.