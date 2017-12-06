Staff Reporter

Training session to test Indigenous Hydroponics model for growing vegetables commenced at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, on Tuesday.

The project funded by Agriculture Development Bank of Pakistan aimed at training of 200 farmers with the mission of imparting training and experience the fruits of such a marvelous technology to all wide Pakistan.

PMAS-AAUR, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza was the chief guest at the inaugural session which is also attended by deans, directors and farmers from all wide country.

Prof. Dr. Sarwat Naz Mirza acknowledged the efforts of the whole team for introducing hydroponics technology at local level which is cost beneficial as well as economically more efficient and high productive. He stressed the progressive farmers to adopt and spread this technology to the domestic and native areas in order to ensure food security and meet the future needs of Pakistan.