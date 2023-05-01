Training programe for Haj pilgrims

Ministry of Religious Affairs on Monday organized a training program for the pilgrims of Hajj 2023. The program was held in the auditorium hall of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (ABISE) and was attended by a large number of pilgrims. The training program was aimed at providing guidance and education to the pilgrims for Hajj 2023.

President of the Rafiq-ul-Hajjaj Committee, Pakistan, Babu Imran Qureshi provided training on the rituals of Umrah and demonstrated the practical method of wearing the Ihram. The pilgrims were also briefed on administrative matters by Tanveer Asghar, while Mufti Maqbool and Molana Waqas gave detailed information on the visit to Madina.