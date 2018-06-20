Training program of Wilshire Labs starts

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Anjum Nisar has said the industry in Pakistan is at crossroads and need for realization of the importance of technology that not only could help in achieving economies of scale but also impart productivity gains. Addressing an inaugural ceremony of three-day training program of over 400 newly hired sales professionals by Wilshire Labs, the Caretaker Provincial Minister spoke at length about the technological advancement in the field of pharmaceutical industry. He said the pharmaceutical landscape in Pakistan has seen a healthy growth over time and technological advancement was required to encourage exports. He said there was no pharmaceutical firm in Pakistan at the time of independence but it was encouraging to note that presently there were more than 850 pharmaceutical manufacturing units operating in the country. He said technology help to achieve economies of scale and impart productivity gains. “But not all firms are up to mark at this aspect,” he said adding Pakistan was being counted amongst emerging market that now should be heading towards the mature market.