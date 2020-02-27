Training program for traffic police ends

Staff Reporter The closing ceremony of a three-day ‘Intelligence led Enforcement Training’ programme was organised by Karachi Traffic Police chief Javed Ali Mehar at the auditorium of the Police Museum Headquarters, Garden. This ceremony was graced by the chief guest, Ghulam Nabi Memon, chief of the Karachi Police, attended by Zonal DIGs and other senior police officers, including members of civil society. The spokesman for the traffic police said Enforcement Trainer Desmond Myers also addressed the audience, expressed his gratitude for DIG Traffic Javed Ali Mehar, who contributed a lot to make this training programme successful. At the end, certificates were distributed to all trainees. Karachi’s top cop Memon also addressed the audience, appreciated the efforts of the DIG traffic for organising the intelligence- led enforcement training programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications, Islamabad, and the Asian Development Bank. He said such training programmes had a significant impact on the traffic police skills and efficiency. Mehar welcomed all participants and highlighted the significance of the intelligence-led enforcement training. He said such training programmes strengthened the skill, confidence and efficiency of the traffic police, which could certainly be helpful to reduce traffic violations and crashes on roads.