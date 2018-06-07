Training on Sindh Service Delivery Standard implementation

Staff Reporter

Sindh Service Delivery Standard (SSDS), has trained the representatives of tertiary care hospitals for the implementation of Minimum Service Delivery Standards.

Dr Ahmed Raza Kazmi, Director Clinical Governance & Training Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) along with Farah Naz conducted training in SHCC Head Office, Karachi. The training was attended by representatives of tertiary care hospitals including Head of Department, Dr Aamir Mahboob Pathology Lab, Holy Family Hospital, Dr Kiran Feroze Head of Quality Assurance Department, Prof. Dr Rafiq Khanani, Director Dar-ul-Sehat Hospital, Dr Sukina Jaidry, Clinical Manager Saifee Hospital, Anas Administrator, CEO, Tahir Medical Centre.

Dr Kazmi in highlighted the importance of regulatory initiatives of the SHCC with reference to the development and implementation of the minimum standard of healthcare services delivery in various categories of healthcare establishments.

In the second phase of training Dr Farah Naz briefed the participants on the SHCC’s auditing agenda, this was linked with the Sindh Service Delivery Standard (SSDS), so as to share the basics of auditing techniques that will aid in developing a robust procedure of inspection and will ensure that a continuous procedure is established.

Training ended with the identification of the timeline for the implementation of Sindh Service Delivery Standards (SSDS) in Sindh province.