Training on budgeting and planning

DFID-funded Sub National Governance Programme in collaboration with the office of Chairperson Gender Mainstreaming Committee Punjab Assembly Ms Uzma Kardar, held a training of Women Parliamentarians of Punjab Assembly on the Budgeting and Planning.

More than fifteen female members of the Punjab Assembly attended the session with active participation in learning about the budgetary process, planning and especially on how inclusive and gender-responsive budgeting should be the area which women parliamentarians should work towards.

Trainers from the Sub National Governance included Faisal Rashid, Usman Khan and Gulalai Khan and covered areas such as the budget cycle, planning cycle, role of women MPAs in gender responsive budgeting.

Uzma Kardar on the occasion said ” The women members in Punjab , most of them being first time legislatures have shown enthusiasm in learning about the budgeting and planning process and this will definitely help in inclusive and gender repsonsive budgeting.

The training by SNG trainers has really helped in understanding the minute details of the planning and budgeting process which will ensure their effective participation in the the development process.”

Usman Chaudhry, team lead SnG Punjab commented that the training has given the requisite knowledge to women MPAs to raise relevant and pertinent questions in the assembly and making the voice of women parliamentarians heard. Our program works for planning, financial and governance reforms and inclusive processes is one of our primary goals.