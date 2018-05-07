Training of presiding officers, APOs completed

Election stipend enhanced, first time Naib Qasids appointed at polling stations

Zubair Qureshi

Election Commission of Pakistan has enhanced the stipend amount for the polling staff giving duties during the upcoming general elections 2018. According to details, now Presiding Officers would be paid Rs2000 for each day during the three-day election process and APOs and Polling Officers Rs1500 for one day. Earlier Presiding Officers were given Rs1500 for one day while APos and polling officers were paid Rs1000 for one day. This election is unique in the sense that for the first time a Naib Qasid will be assisting the polling staff and he will be given a lump sum amount of Rs2000. An official of the ECP Islamabad office said the District Election Commission is conducting a campaign to ensure maximum number of women to cast their votes particularly in the rural areas and the slums of the capital wehre minority voters reside. Our mobile vans are surveying these areas to sensitize these populations, he further said.

Training of some Presiding Officers (POs), Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) and polling officers for the upcoming general elections in the Federal Capital’s three National Assembly (NA) constituencies concluded here on Sunday at IMCB F-8/4 and other schools and colleges working under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). The five-day training sessions from May 2 to May 6, 2018 were conducted by around 20 Master Trainers of the Election Commission of Pakistan who were earlier selected by the Election Commission, Islamabad, to train polling staff for elections in Islamabad.

In the five-day training session, some 797 Presiding Officers (POs), 797 Senior Assistant Presiding Officers (SAPOs), 2700 Assistant Polling Officers (APOs) and 2700 Polling Officers (POs) participated and learned about the mechanics of electioneering, fair and free process of dealing with the voters and above all how to ensure smooth polling in their respective polling stations.