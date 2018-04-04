Training of master trainers begins

Staff Reporter

The three-day training of some 20 master trainers selected by the Election Commission, Islamabad, to train polling staff for elections in Islamabad has kicked off at a local hotel. According to an official of the District Election Office, these master trainers will further impart training on 766 Presiding Officers, 2600 Assistant presiding officers and 2600 polling officers of District Islamabad.

Regional Election Commissioner, Rawalpindi Majid Sharif Dogar and Saeed Ahmad Khan are the resource persons of the said training, the official further said.