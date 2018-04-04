Training imparted to 16,000 healthcare experts

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) initiated training of dentists on the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS), and its first session was concluded while it has imparted training to 16,000 healthcare experts so far.

During the training, the trainees were also encouraged to develop an MSDS implementation plan for their health facility.

The areas of training comprised of responsibilities of management, facility management and safety, human resource management, information management systems, quality assurance and improvement, patient care, management of medication, patient rights and infection control.—APP

