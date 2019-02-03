Training for women footballers

Karachi

The Marta Women Football Club (MWFC) Sunday announced to impart training to women football players at schools, colleges, universities and club level in Karachi, Hyderabad,Mirpurkhas, Thatta and other parts of Sindh.

This was said by founding-president of the MWFC Rais Khan in astatement on Sunday. He said that the trainings will be provided under the professional and qualified coaches of football.

Rais Khan expressed hope that President Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Engr. Syed Ashfaque Hussain Shah, Vice president AmirDogar and the PFF management would take steps on priority to further promote the women football in the country.—APP

