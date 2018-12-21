Training for Excise, Narcotic officers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that training sessions will be arranged for the officers of the ET & NC department to enhance their capabilities so that they may perform their duties in more efficient manner. This he said while presiding over a meeting in his office here on today. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh and other directors also attended the meeting. He said that it was the need of the hour to ensure the officers’ training up to the requirement of the changing circumstances.

