Training alongwith imparting education important for students: Baligh

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman has said that training is very important alongside imparting education to students.

The Federal Minister was addressing on the occasion of MoU signing between National Education Foundation (NEF) and Master Muhammad Ayub Park School F-6/3 Islamabad at the Committee Room of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Tuesday. Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Akbar Hussain Durrani and Joint Education Advisor Muhammad Rafique Tahir were also present on the occasion. He said that children are our assets and it is very important to inculcate a positive thinking in them.

The Federal Minister also emphasized upon the character building of youth and said that our youth should adopt positive attitude so that they could differentiate between right and wrong. He said that present government took steps for the promotion of quality education in the country and increased funding for education sector. The Federal Minister also lauded Master Muhammad Ayub for imparting free education to needy and poor students.

Later on, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Education Foundation and Master Muhammad Ayub Park School, F-6/3 Islamabad. The National Education Foundation (NEF) adopted Master Muhammad Ayub Park School under its School Adoption Program. On the occasion, NEF provided Master Muhammad Ayub Park School teachers chairs (5), black board with stand (5), plastic mats for students (10), water cooler medium size (5), rough register (200), English note book 4 lines (200), Urdu note book (200), Mathematics note book (200), exam sheet English, Urdu and Maths (25 packets).

NEF will also provide free of cost books to students of Master Muhammad Ayub school besides teacher honorarium Rs 5,000 per month.

Orignally published by NNI