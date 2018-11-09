Trained physicians must for best health services in rural areas

Staff Reporter

Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Hassham Inamullah Khan has underlined the need for preparing trained Family Physicians and other health professionals to run efficient and quality family practice and strengthen the primary and secondary health care delivery system at rural and back ward areas across the province.

“Pakistan has around 1,20,000 registered MBBS doctors. Currently, any physicians who pass the MBBS, and are licensed with PMDC can start practicing as general physician.

This needs to change, as family practice requires special competencies for practicing as skilled Family Physician,” the provincial health minister said while talking as chief guest in an inaugural ceremony of Family Medicine Diploma here at Khyber Medical University (KMU).

Beside a large number of students and faculty of various constituent institutions of KMU, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid, Pro VC Prof. Dr. Jawad Ahmad, Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, provincial representative of World Health Orgainzation (WHO) and officials of Health Deptt KP were also present at the occasion.

