All train sets for OLMT project arrive

Staff Reporter

Shipment of all 27 train sets for the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) project concluded on Sunday with the arrival of the last consignment of six train sets at Karachi port.

Twenty-one train sets had already reached Lahore and parked at the depot at Dera Gujjran and stabling yard at Ali Town, Raiwind Road, Lahore.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and Chairman of steering committee on Orange Line Metro Train Project Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan told reporters during inspection of the ongoing civil works at an elevated station near Lakshami Chowk and underground station near GPO on Sunday.

He said the work on construction of roof of the GPO station would be completed during the current week as more than 70 percent construction work had already been completed. The Mall at this junction would be opened for traffic by March 31 after finalizing the relevant structures, he added.

He said that after completion of 12 kilometres long elevated viaduct for the train along package-I, from Dera Gujjran to McLeod Road last week, laying of metallic track for the train and execution of electrical and mechanical works between station No 5 and No 11, from Pakistan Mint to Lakshami Station, had been commenced by the Chinese contractor for making the viaduct available for train’s operation by the end of the current month.

The work on the first four metro stations at Dera Gujjran, Islamia Park, Salamat Pura and Mehmood Booti is now on the finishing stages, he said and added that testing of track between Depot and Station No 4 had already been carried out.

Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan said that rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads from Bohar Wala Chowk to Lakshami Chowk was being executed speedily and efforts had been accelerated for completing this portion at the earliest.

He said that work for construction of 13 kilometer long elevated track from “Chouburji” to Ali Town had been geared up and all possible resources were being utilized for completing the remaining work of viaduct during the current week.

Earlier, Project Director Hammad-ul-Hassan, construction manager NESPAK Furqan Ahmad and CEO Habib Construction Shahid Saleem briefed Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan about the progress of work on Package-I of the project.