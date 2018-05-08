Train services stay suspended in Kashmir

Srinagar

Train service has been suspended for the second day on Monday for security reasons in the Kashmir valley in view of killing by the government forces and a shutdown call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

Saddam Padder along with his four associates, including assistant professor turned militant Dr Muhammad Rafi Bhat of Ganderbal were killed on Sunday during a gunfight in Badigam village of district Shopian.

Five civilians were also shot dead by the government forces.

The slain civilians were identified as Adil Ahmed of Ashmuji Kulgam, Zubair Ahmed of Ayandgund Rajpora Pulwama, Sajad Rather a resident of Shahpora Dooru at Anantnag district, Nisar Ahmed of Arihal Pulwama and Asif Ahmed Mir of Rahmoo Pulwama. At least 121 youth were injured in clashes with the forces after the gunfight at Badigam.

A complete shutdown is being observed across Kashmir to mourn the killings.—RK