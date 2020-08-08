Train service fully restored

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

All passenger trains will operate at their full capacity from today (Sunday). According to a notification issued by the Pakistan Railways’ chief executive officer on Saturday, trains will offer 100% of their seats for booking from August 9.

The decision is in line with the federal government’s policy to revive all sectors of economy in the wake of decline in coronavirus infections and fatalities. The government on August 6 announced to allow reopening of restaurants, hotels, cinemas, beauty parlours, gyms and other businesses in the hospitality and recreational sectors by the end of this week – almost five months after they were closed to curb the spread of the pandemic.