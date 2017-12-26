Train Safari for orphan children

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) organized a joyful day-long safari train tour from Peshawar to Attock Khurd for the orphan children to mark the Quaid-e- Azam Day on Monday. Secretary Sports, Tourism, Culture, Museums, Archaeology and Youth Affairs Muhammad Tariq, Events In-charge Hassina Shaukat and other officials welcomed the picnickers on the platform of historic Peshawar Cantonment Railway Station with bouquets and garlands before the train left for its destination at 9am. Attock Khurd, located in Attock district of Punjab, houses the historical Attock Fort built by the Mughal King Akbar in 1581.

Bahram ki Baradari is another Mughal-era monument situated at the ridge of mountains on the southern side of the Grand Trunk Road near Attock Khurd.