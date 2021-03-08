Train derails killing 1, injuring 40 near Rohri

Our Correspondent Multan

Eight cars of a Lahore bound train derailed in southern Pakistan early Sunday, killing at least one passenger and injuring 40 others, officials said.

The accident took place between the Rohri and Sangi stations in Sindh province and caused a temporary suspension of railway traffic in both directions, said Kamran Lashari, a railway official.

Lashari said eight cars of the 18-car train that departed from Karachi for Lahore derailed and six fell into a shallow ditch.

Rescue official Muhammad Arshad said darkness and the remote location of the derailment hampered rescue efforts.

He said the body of the woman who died and 40 injured passengers were taken to hospitals in nearby towns.

Meanwile, talking to media, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said that he would not tolerate the negligence of whoever is involved in the mishap that took place in Sunday’s wee hours.

If the train driver is found guilty, he will not be spared and action will be initiated against him, he said.