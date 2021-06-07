Ghotki train crash leaves 37 dead, over 100 wounded

In Sindh’s Ghotki, a deadly train disaster has claimed 35 lives.

SSP Umar Tufail of Ghotki expects the death toll to rise.

The Pakistan Army is aiding with the rescue effort.

According to police and rescue personnel, two express trains crashed in Sindh’s Ghotki, killing at least 32 people and injuring 64 others.

The Millat Express train derailed, and the Sir Syed Express train collided with it shortly after, according to railway authorities. The crash occurred between the Raiti and Obaro railway stations.

At the collision scene, a rescue effort is underway, and the wounded are being transported to hospitals.

The death toll has been verified by Ghotki SSP Umar Tufail, who informed Geo News that the dead have been taken to nearby hospitals.

Despite the passage of hours after the tragedy in Ghotki, he said he anticipated the death toll to rise. He claimed there were still wrecked railway compartments that rescuers had not been able to touch.

He said that up to 25 persons were still waiting to be accessible in one compartment.

Millat Express was traveling from Karachi to Sargodha, while Sir Syed Express was traveling from Punjab to Karachi, according to Geo News. Millat Express derailed at Daharki, colliding with derailed bogies of Sir Syed Express.

Millat Express’s eight bogies and Sir Syed Express’s three bogies, including the engine, derailed.

Several hours after the accident was reported, a rescue mission was initiated. The wounded and killed were sent to Sadiqabad, Daharki, and Mirpur Mathelo hospitals.

Four railway personnel were among those killed in the train disaster, according to sources.

According to sources, some people are still believed to be stuck on the train, which has been escorted by heavy gear.

The rescue attempt was impeded at night because to the darkness, and the arrival of heavy gear was delayed owing to challenging roads, according to local authorities.

A medical relief camp has been set up at the accident scene, according to the Ghotki SSP, and medical help is being supplied to the wounded.

According to a statement sent by the ISPR at 9:40 a.m., relief and rescue activities at the incident location are ongoing.

The relief and rescue mission is being assisted by Army and Rangers soldiers.

According to the ISPR statement, a military doctor and paramedics, as well as ambulances, were sent from Pannu Aqil to the incident location.

Engineer resources have been mobilized to carry out required relief and rescue activities, according to the statement. To expedite relief and rescue operations, the army’s special engineer unit Urban Search and Rescue is being heli-lifted from Rawalpindi to the disaster scene.

The ISPR said two helicopters are being brought in from Multan for casualty evacuation and quick relief measures, and that relief supplies are being readied and would be sent soon.

The drivers and crews of both trains are safe, according to DS Railways.

More to follow…

