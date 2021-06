Staff Reporter Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed regret over the train accident and said that even after eight major accidents in three years, the government is not ready to accept its criminal negligence and incompetence.

Maryam Nawaz in her statement on Twitter said how cruel and insensitive people are imposed on Pakistan.

All the people who lost their loved ones in these accidents, our prayers are with them, may Allah forgive them, she added.