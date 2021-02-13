Trailer of web series ‘Raaz’ on Hareem Shah’s life released

LAHORE – Tik Tok star Hareem Shah, who has been in the headlines for various controversies, is all set for acting debut as she has dropped first trailer of her upcoming web series, Raaz that revolves around her life.

The web series will premier on UrduFlix, Pakistan’s digital streaming platform similar to Netflix, from February 26.

The trailer of the web series shows how Shah grabbed fame in Pakistan and sheds light on her own concerns about the attention she receives.

The trailer opens with Hareem Shah tossing currency notes in the air. It also features the Mufti Qavi’s episode.

A friend of her in the web series can be heard saying, “You [Hareem Shah] are different, not mad, and such people do things in world”.

Raaz has been written by Mansoor Saeed and produced by Farhan Gohar while it was directed by Asad Ali Zaidi.

Shah first hit the mainstream media after her video inside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office. She also stirred controversies by sharing videos of various politicians.